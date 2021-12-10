Analysts Set VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Target Price at $69.00

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSEC. TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get VSE alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. VSE has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $750.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30 and a beta of 1.47.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.