Analysts Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Target Price at $139.57

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.57.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,258,245,000 after buying an additional 205,348 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,111,000 after buying an additional 154,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,446,000 after buying an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $132.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

