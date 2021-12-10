Analyzing GLG Life Tech (GLGLF) and Its Competitors

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS: GLGLF) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare GLG Life Tech to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -203.09% N/A -114.09% GLG Life Tech Competitors -177.55% -66.19% -12.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $11.41 million $12.34 million -0.21 GLG Life Tech Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.49

GLG Life Tech’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GLG Life Tech. GLG Life Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GLG Life Tech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A GLG Life Tech Competitors 232 621 586 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 47.18%. Given GLG Life Tech’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GLG Life Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech’s competitors have a beta of 1.71, indicating that their average share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GLG Life Tech competitors beat GLG Life Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.