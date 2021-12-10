Analyzing Gulf Resources (GURE) & Its Competitors

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ: GURE) is one of 32 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Gulf Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Gulf Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulf Resources 1.01% 0.17% 0.16% Gulf Resources Competitors -7.75% 18.29% 5.24%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gulf Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulf Resources Competitors 253 1087 1406 46 2.45

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 32.23%. Given Gulf Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gulf Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gulf Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gulf Resources $28.21 million -$8.42 million 107.62 Gulf Resources Competitors $6.83 billion $29.10 million 13.00

Gulf Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gulf Resources. Gulf Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources’ peers have a beta of -0.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gulf Resources peers beat Gulf Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics. The company was founded by Ming Yang on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Shouguang, China.

