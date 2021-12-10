AnRKey X ($ANRX) Reaches One Day Volume of $583,478.00

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $17.47 million and approximately $583,478.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnRKey X coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AnRKey X has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00056670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.09 or 0.08424598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00081046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00058995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,527.52 or 0.99746673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002768 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,338,333 coins. The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnRKey X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

