ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Trading 1.4% Higher

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.