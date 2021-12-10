Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,623 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in Anthem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Anthem by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Anthem by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $419.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $412.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.46.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

