Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $17.83 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $332.29 million and approximately $18.97 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $17.83 or 0.00036677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.50 or 0.08407389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00081359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.68 or 1.01157431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

