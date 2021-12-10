API3 (API3) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for about $4.53 or 0.00009544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $167.10 million and approximately $61.94 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, API3 has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00040177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007063 BTC.

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

