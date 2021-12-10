Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,512 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 757% compared to the typical volume of 293 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ARI opened at $13.72 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

