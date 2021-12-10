Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $81.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,250 shares of company stock worth $65,370,081 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $5,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after acquiring an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 65.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 54,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

