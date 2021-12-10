Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $81.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.
APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,250 shares of company stock worth $65,370,081 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE APO traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,360,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.64.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.
