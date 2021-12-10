Apollon Limassol (APL) Achieves Market Cap of $514,906.73

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market capitalization of $514,906.73 and approximately $89,612.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00004307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00177014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019678 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.79 or 0.00562637 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00060079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,179 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

