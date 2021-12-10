AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

APPH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. AppHarvest has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 23.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 12.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 139.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

