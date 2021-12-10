Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Appian were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Appian by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $68.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 1.78. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.03.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.86.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Devine purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

