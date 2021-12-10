Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.750-$-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $359.30 million-$359.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.75 million.Appian also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.210 EPS.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.68. The company had a trading volume of 30,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,492. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. Appian has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.86.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $387,884.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Appian worth $14,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

