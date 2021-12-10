Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,426 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $176.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average is $145.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

