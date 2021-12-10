Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
APDN stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.
