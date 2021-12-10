Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

APDN stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

