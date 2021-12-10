Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Insider Buys $52,465.00 in Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:AMTI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.42. 234,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,370. The company has a market capitalization of $555.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.56. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $78.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06.
Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th.
Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.
Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.