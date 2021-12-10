ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives $43.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.20.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($52.81) to €45.00 ($50.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $47,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,445. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

