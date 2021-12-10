ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.50

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 10389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

About ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Flat Steel Products, Long Steel Products, and Coke and Chemicals segments. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, hot and cold rolled coils, galvanized coils, color coils, electrogalvanized coils, and tinplate coils.

