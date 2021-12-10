Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.
AGX stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.55. Argan has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.
In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.