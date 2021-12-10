Argan (NYSE:AGX) Announces Earnings Results

Argan (NYSE:AGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

AGX stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.55. Argan has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Argan by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Argan by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Argan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Argan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

