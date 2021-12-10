Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.5% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $162.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.