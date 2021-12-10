Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,950 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAL stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.91%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

