ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,019 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 8,395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $61.73 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $115.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.85.

