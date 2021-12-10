Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 221 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Roblox were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roblox by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,597 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,805,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,525 shares of company stock valued at $52,632,509 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.77.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.