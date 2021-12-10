Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI opened at $51.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $52.67.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

