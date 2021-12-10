Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $52,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 90.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.8% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Shares of TROW opened at $199.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.62. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.