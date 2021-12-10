Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $47,000 in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $60,934,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,282.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,168,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,610 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 183.4% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,541,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,562 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOOF. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CFO Brian Larose purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

