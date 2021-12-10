Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 303 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3,787.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.87.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $218.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.17 and its 200 day moving average is $188.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

