Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 728 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Edison International were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,501,160,000 after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,902,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,249,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,752,000 after acquiring an additional 325,518 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edison International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,923,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,142,000 after buying an additional 1,477,850 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

