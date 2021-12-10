Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 30.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

LULU opened at $416.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $437.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

