Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARKAY. HSBC raised Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.24.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $135.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day moving average is $131.17. Arkema has a twelve month low of $105.70 and a twelve month high of $141.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Arkema will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

