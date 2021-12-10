Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Sells $85,000.00 in Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $778.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.63. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.
