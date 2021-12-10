Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Sells $201,067.50 in Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Artesian Resources Co. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average of $39.63.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $363,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 65.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

