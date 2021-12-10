Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.74 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.950 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.92.

ASAN traded down $6.21 on Thursday, hitting $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,239,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $2,360,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,017,648 shares of company stock valued at $178,694,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Asana stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Asana were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

