ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

