Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $205,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $400,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,385 shares of company stock worth $1,125,929. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.17.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

