Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.05 Million Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 295.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,395 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Green Dot worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Green Dot by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Green Dot by 27.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 394,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,503,000 after buying an additional 84,436 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 14.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,934,205 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

