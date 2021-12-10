Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 9,139 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 11,635.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 661,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after buying an additional 655,412 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,485,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,077,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,581,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,477.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after buying an additional 435,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE:TAP opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -66.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.