Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 161 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Xylem by 247.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 175.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 339.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 49.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,936 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $123.10 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

