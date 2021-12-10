Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 314,604 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 314,604 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRQR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,747.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

