Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astra Space Inc. is a pure-play space company. Astra Space Inc., formerly known as Holicity Inc., is based in ALAMEDA, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTR opened at $9.05 on Monday. Astra Space has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,338,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

