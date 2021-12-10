AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.67.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.