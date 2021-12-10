AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

