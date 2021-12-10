AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

AZN stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

