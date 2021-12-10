ATC Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 10th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $201,654.35 and $17.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00319563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.