Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.200-$10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Atkore also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE ATKR traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 407,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,746. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.44. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

