Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 182 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $262.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.08. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $263.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.