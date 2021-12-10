Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 2,182 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

