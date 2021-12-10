Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 2,243 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF comprises about 3.9% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 3.60% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 183,422 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $20.16 on Friday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $20.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17.

